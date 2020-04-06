Samsung Galaxy A51 5G receives WiFi certification

The Samsung Galaxy A51 5G was recently spotted on Samsung’s Samsung Galaxy A51 5G and now the device has received WiFi certification which suggests it should be launching soon.

The new Galaxy A51 5G will apparently come with a 6.5 inch display with a Full HD+ resolution and a Exynos 980 mobile processor.

The handset will feature 6GB of RAM and also a range of storage options, plus it will come with some high end cameras.

The cameras on the handset will include a 48 megapixel, 12 megapixel and dual 5 megapixel cameras, on the front there will be a 32 megapixel camera for Selfies and video calls. The device will also come with Android 10.

As yet there are no details on exactly when the new Samsung Galaxy A51 5G will launch, as soon as we get some more details we will let you guys know.

Source GSM Arena

