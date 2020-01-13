Samsung Galaxy A51 5G may launch in Korea

Samsung recently launched their new Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 smartphone and now it looks like there will be a 5G version of the Galaxy A51.

According to a recent report the Samsung Galaxy A51 5G will be launched in South Korea, the handset will come with the model number SM-A516N.

The specifications are expected to be similar to the 4G version of the handset and shoud include a 6.5 inch display with a FHD+ resolution.

The device should also use the same cameras which include a 48 megapixel main camera, a 12 megapixel camera and two 5 megapixel cameras. On the front of the device there will be a 32 megapixel camera for Selfies.

As yet there are no details on when this Samsung Galaxy A51 5G smartphone will launch, as soon as we get some more details we will let you guys know.

Source Sammobile

