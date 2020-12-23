Samsung Galaxy A42 5G gets unboxed in official video

The Samsung Galaxy A42 5G smartphone launched last month and now Samsung has released an official unboxing video for the handset.

The handset comes with a 6.6 inch display with a HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and it features an octa core processor.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

There is also 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and a microSD card slot which will take up to a 1TB card.

The Samsung Galaxy A42 5G also comes with a 5000 mAh battery and a range of cameras, on the front of the device there is a 20 megapixel camera for Selfies. On the back of the device there is a 48 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultrawide and two 5 megapixel cameras.

Source Samsung / YouTube

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals