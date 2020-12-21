Samsung Galaxy A22 5G launching in 2021

It looks like Samsung is planning on launching a new Galaxy A Series smartphone in 2021, the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G.

The new Galaxy A22 5G will be an affordable smartphone and the device will apparently launch in the second half of 2021.

According to a recent report this new 5G smartphone will retail for KRW 200,000 which is about $180 at the current exchange rate.

The handset will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor and it will launch in South Korea, India and some other countries. Those are the only details we have about the device so far, as soon as we get some more information, we will let you guys know.

Source Sammobile

