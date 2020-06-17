Samsung Galaxy A21s smartphone launched in India

The Samsung Galaxy A21s smartphone has gone on sale in India, the handset is now available through Flipkart.

There handset comes with a 6.5 inch display with a HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and it is powered by an octa core Exynos 850 processor.

The device comes with a choice of 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, or 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and it comes with a range of high end cameras.

On the front of the device there is a 13 megapixel camera for Selfies, on the back there is a quad camera setup with 48 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultra wide camera, plus a 2 megapixel macro and 2 megapixel depth camera.

The Samsung Galaxy A21s retails for INR 16,499 for the 4GB model and INR 18,499 for the 6GB model.

Source GSM Arena

