Samsung Galaxy A21s smartphone launched in India

By

Samsung Galaxy A21s

The Samsung Galaxy A21s smartphone has gone on sale in India, the handset is now available through Flipkart.

There handset comes with a 6.5 inch display with a HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and it is powered by an octa core Exynos 850 processor.

The device comes with a choice of 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, or 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and it comes with a range of high end cameras.

On the front of the device there is a 13 megapixel camera for Selfies, on the back there is a quad camera setup with 48 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultra wide camera, plus a 2 megapixel macro and 2 megapixel depth camera.

The Samsung Galaxy A21s retails for INR 16,499 for the 4GB model and INR 18,499 for the 6GB model.

Source GSM Arena

Filed Under: Android News, Mobile Phone News

