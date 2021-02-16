Samsung Galaxy A12 India pricing revealed

The Samsung Galaxy A12 smartphone is expected to launch in India soon and now we have details on how much the handset will cost in the country.

Pricing for the Galaxy A12 will start at INR 12,999 which is about $178 at the current exchange rate, the device will come with a Helio P35 processor and a choice of 3GB, 4GB or 6GB of RAM.

The handset also comes with a choice of 64GB or 128GB of included storage and there is also a 6.5 inch display with a HD+ resolution.

The Samsung Galaxy A12 will feature an 8 megapixel front camera for Selfies, on the back there will be a 48 megapixel main camera, a 5 megapixel ultrawide camera and 2 megapixel macro and 2 megapixel depth camera. The device also comes with a 5000 mAh battery and fast charging.

Source GSM Arena

