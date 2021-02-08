Geeky Gadgets

Samsung Galaxy A12 headed to India this week

Samsung Galaxy A12

The Samsung Galaxy A12 launched back in November of 202o and now Samsung is about to launch the device in India.

The handset comes with a 6.5 inch display with a HD+ resolution and it features a Helio P35 processor and a choice of 3GB, 4GB or 6GB of RAM.

The Galaxy A12 also comes with a choice of 32GB, 64GB or 128GB of storage and there is also a microSD card slot in case you need some additional storage.

The Samsung Galaxy A12 comes with a 5000 mAh battery and it features 15W charging, there is also an 8 megapixel camera on the front for Selfies and a range of camera on the back.

On the rear of the handset there is a 48 megapixel main camera, a 5 megapixel ultrawide camera and 2 megapixel macro and 2 megapixel depth camera. As yet there are no details on how much the Samsung Galaxy A12 will retail for in India.

