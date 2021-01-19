Samsung Galaxy A12, Galaxy A02s and Galaxy A32 5G launch in the UK

Samsung has announced that its latest Galaxy A smartphones are launching in the UK, this includes the Samsung Galaxy A12, Galaxy A02s and Galaxy A32 5G.

The Samsung Galaxy A32 5G will retail for £249, the Samsung Galaxy A12 will retail for £169 and the Galaxy A02s will retails for £139 in the UK.

All three smartphones pack a long-lasting battery, multiple camera array and large immersive display, with the A32 5G strengthening Samsung’s A Series portfolio with 5G connectivity.

“Our new line-up of A Series smartphones demonstrates our commitment to developing products and experiences at all price points without making compromises,” said James Kitto, Vice-President of Sales for Samsung UK & Ireland. “The Galaxy A12, Galaxy A02s and Galaxy A32 5G add even greater depth to what is an already outstanding A Series portfolio, offer customers cutting-edge innovation, including an expansive display, hardworking camera and 5G at excellent value.”

You can find out more information about the latest Galaxy A smartphones over at Samsung at the link below.

The Galaxy A12 is already available to buy in the UK, the Galaxy A32 6G will go on sale on the 19th of February and the Galaxy Ao2s in the next few weeks.

Source Samsung

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals