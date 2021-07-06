Samsung Galaxy A03s smartphone gets benchmarked

We have heard a number of rumors about the new Samsung Galaxy A03s smartphone and now the device has been benchmarked.

The handset has recently been spotted on the Geekbench benchmarks with the model number SM-A037F and it has revealed some of the devices specifications.

The Samsung Galaxy A03s is listed on Geekbench with a MediaTek Helio G35 mobile processor and with 4GB of RAM, there may also be other versions of the handset with more RAM.

The Galaxy A03s is rumored to come with a 6.5 inch LCD display, the exact resolution is not know although we would expect it to be at least HD+.

There will be a number of cameras on the handset, on the rear there will be a three camera setup with a 13 megapixel main camera and two 2 megapixel cameras. On the front of the device there is a 5 megapixel camera which is designed for taking Selfies and making video calls.

Other specifications on this new Galaxy smartphone will include a finger print reader on the side and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Those are the only details we know so far about the device, as soon as we get a full list of specifications on the handset, we will let you know.

Source Geekbench, GSM Arena

