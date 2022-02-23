Samsung Galaxy A03 price leaked for India

The Samsung Galaxy A03 smartphone launched last November, the handset is expected to launch in India soon and now the pricing for the device has been leaked.

The device will be available with two RAM and storage options, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage which will retail for RS 10,499 and 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage that will retail for Rs 11,999.

As a reminder, the handset comes with a 6.5-inch display that features an HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and is powered by an octa-core processor. It comes with 3GB or 4GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB of storage, plus a microSD card slot.

The Samsung Galaxy A03 smartphone features a single front camera and two cameras on the back of the device, the front camera is a 5-megapixel camera that is designed for taking Selfies and making video calls. On the rear of the handset, there is a 48-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera.

The device also comes with a 5,000 mAh battery and it features Android 11, as yet there are no details on exactly when the handset will go on sale in India. As soon as we get some details on the launch date we will let you know.

