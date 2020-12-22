Samsung First Look 2021 event scheduled for January 6th

Samsung is holding an online press event in January called “The First Look 2021” and it would appear that Samsung will be showing off some new displays at the event.

We presume this will includes Samsung’s range of 2021 TVs and more, the event will be live streamed on Samsung’s website.

Samsung Electronics is bringing its innovative technologies to screen experiences in a way you’ve never seen before. At The First Look 2021, Samsung will introduce its latest products, technologies and visions for the future of the display.

Join us at Samsung Newsroom and Samsung.com on January 6 for a livestream of the event, which begins at 11 a.m. EST. See for yourself where a new vision for screens is set to begin.

You can find out more details about the new Samsung press event for January 2021 over at their website at the link below.

Source Samsung

