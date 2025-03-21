Samsung Empowers Game Developers with Mobile Cloud Platform

Samsung’s mobile cloud gaming platform is transforming the mobile gaming industry by providing developers and publishers with innovative tools and opportunities to create, distribute, and monetize their games. This groundbreaking platform eliminates the need for players to download and install games, offering instant access to a wide variety of titles directly from the cloud. By streamlining the gaming experience, Samsung is creating a seamless and engaging environment for players, while opening up new avenues for developers to reach a vast audience of Galaxy device users.

The cloud-based nature of Samsung’s platform not only enhances the player experience but also introduces unique challenges for developers in terms of measuring the success of their ad campaigns. To address this, Samsung has partnered with AppsFlyer, a leading mobile attribution and marketing analytics company, to develop a sophisticated cloud-based attribution solution. This innovative tool allows developers to effectively track and measure the performance of their ad campaigns within the cloud gaming environment, ensuring they can accurately assess their return on investment (ROI) and make data-driven decisions to optimize their strategies.

By providing developers with innovative tools and analytics, Samsung is empowering them to create more engaging and profitable games, while also setting a new standard for innovation within the mobile gaming industry. The combination of instant access, seamless integration, and robust attribution capabilities positions Samsung’s mobile cloud gaming platform as a catalyst in the market.

Availability

As of November 2024, Samsung’s mobile cloud gaming platform is commercially available in North America, with ambitious plans to expand its reach to other regions in the near future. Developers and publishers can seamlessly integrate their games into the platform through Samsung’s well-established Galaxy Store infrastructure, which offers full compatibility with existing in-game monetization models, ensuring a smooth transition for both developers and players.

To further support and incentivize game creators, Samsung has announced a competitive revenue share model that will take effect on May 15, 2025. Under this new model, developers will retain an impressive 80% of the revenue generated by their games, while Samsung will receive a 20% share. This generous split not only rewards developers for their hard work and dedication but also attracts more talent to the platform, fostering a vibrant and diverse gaming ecosystem.

In addition to the favorable revenue share, Samsung is committed to providing developers with premium promotional support, helping them to showcase their games to a wide audience and maximize their visibility within the Galaxy Store. This comprehensive approach to developer support, combined with the platform’s innovative features and growing user base, makes Samsung’s mobile cloud gaming platform an attractive and lucrative option for game creators worldwide.

Specifications

Platform Availability: North America (as of November 2024), with plans for further expansion.

North America (as of November 2024), with plans for further expansion. Revenue Share Model: 80/20 split for developers, effective May 15, 2025.

80/20 split for developers, effective May 15, 2025. Integration: Fully compatible with Galaxy Store infrastructure and existing in-game monetization models.

Fully compatible with Galaxy Store infrastructure and existing in-game monetization models. Attribution Solution: Developed in partnership with AppsFlyer to track cloud-based gameplay as app installs.

Developed in partnership with AppsFlyer to track cloud-based gameplay as app installs. Developer Tools: Comprehensive suite of SDKs and tools for streamlined game development.

Explore More in the Samsung Ecosystem

While the mobile cloud gaming platform is a significant focus for Samsung, it is just one facet of the company’s extensive ecosystem of innovative technologies and services. From the innovative hardware of Galaxy devices to the robust app ecosystem of the Galaxy Store, Samsung offers a wide array of opportunities for developers, tech enthusiasts, and consumers alike.

Beyond mobile gaming, Samsung is also at the forefront of advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), and display technologies. These innovations are shaping the future of mobile experiences, creating new possibilities for developers to create intelligent, connected, and visually stunning applications. As Samsung continues to push the boundaries of what is possible with mobile technology, developers and users can expect to see even more groundbreaking features and capabilities integrated into the company’s ecosystem.

For those interested in exploring the full potential of Samsung’s technologies, the company provides extensive resources, including developer documentation, SDKs, and support forums. By engaging with these resources and staying up-to-date with the latest advancements in the Samsung ecosystem, developers can position themselves to create the next generation of innovative mobile experiences that captivate users and drive the industry forward.

Source Samsung



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals