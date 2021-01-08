Samsung Digital Cockpit 2021 shown off on video

Samsung has unveiled their new Samsung Digital Cockpit 2021 at this years CES and they have also released a video which you can see below.

Samsung an Harman have developed the new Samsung Digital Cockpit 2021 and it comes with the latest technology.

Combining Samsung Electronics’ latest advancements in telecommunications, semiconductors and display technologies with HARMAN’s automotive expertise, the Digital Cockpit 2021 was created to answer the question of ‘How far can we take vehicle technology?’

Since it was first introduced at CES 2018, the Digital Cockpit has been constantly evolving – adding new types of innovations each and every year. Read on to learn more about what 2021’s Digital Cockpit could mean for the future of vehicles, and how it will open the door for users to enjoy a wide range of experiences from the comfort of their car.

You can find out more information about the new Samsung Digital Cockpit 2021 over at Samsung at the link below.

Source Samsung

