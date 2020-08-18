Samsung and Logitech team up for business video conferencing solutions

Samsung has announced a new partnership with Logitech to provide businesses with a range of video conferencing solutions for the home or office.

The two companies are offering a number of devices and software to provide companies with everything they need to use video conferencing for meetings.

Samsung’s displays can turn any space – in-office or at home – into a productive workstation. Samsung monitors are available in a wide range of sizes, resolutions and screen types, from ultra-wide curve to traditional flat screens, to offer users the perfect fit. When paired with Logitech’s USB-compatible conference cams such as MeetUp and Rally, and webcams such as Brio, C930e and C925e, any location can be transformed into an integrated workspace, saving users’ valuable time while still providing powerful functionality.

“Globally, there is a growing need for enhanced collaboration solutions that can enable businesses to maintain continuity in the current landscape,” said Paul Kim, Vice President of Visual Display Business, Samsung Electronics. “We believe our partnership with Logitech, bringing together its dynamic video conferencing portfolio with Samsung’s unmatched visual display technology, can play a major role in shaping the future of work and we’re excited for what is to come.”

You can find out more details about this new partnership between Samsung and Logitech over at Samsung at the link below.

Source Samsung

