Samsung and Kvadrat team up for eco friendly Galaxy S20 accessories

Samsung has teamed up with Danish textile brand Kvadrat to produce some eco friendly accessories for its Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy Watch Active2.

There is a new Galaxy S20+ smartphone can which has been made from recycled yarns that were made from plastic bottles. There is also a new strap for the Galaxy Watch 2 Active.

Following the sustainable practice of upcycling, the special Galaxy S20+ phone case is made up of re-purposed 500ml plastic bottles that are melted and reformulated into textile yarns. Upcycling, also known as ‘creative reuse’, is the process of transforming end-of-life products into new materials that not only are of better quality than the original, but also benefit the environment. In the case of Kvadrat’s yarn-making process, one plastic bottle can be repurposed to produce 2 Galaxy S20+ phone cases.

These recycled yarns help to reduce the number of plastic bottles found in landfills and are produced in a way that reduces the amount of carbon dioxide emitted during manufacturing as compared with traditional material processes. The plastic bottle-sourced yarn is formed in an eco-friendly process that preserves non-renewable energy resources. Samsung is the first company among major brands in the mobile industry to have produced a phone case for its flagship device using recycled materials.

You can find out more details about these eco friendly accessories for the Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy Watch Active2 over at Samsung

Source Samsung

