Geeky Gadgets

Gadgets and Technology News



Samsung and Kvadrat team up for eco friendly Galaxy S20 accessories

By

eco friendly Galaxy S20 accessories

Samsung has teamed up with Danish textile brand Kvadrat to produce some eco friendly accessories for its Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy Watch Active2.

There is a new Galaxy S20+ smartphone can which has been made from recycled yarns that were made from plastic bottles. There is also a new strap for the Galaxy Watch 2 Active.

eco friendly Galaxy S20 accessories

Following the sustainable practice of upcycling, the special Galaxy S20+ phone case is made up of re-purposed 500ml plastic bottles that are melted and reformulated into textile yarns. Upcycling, also known as ‘creative reuse’, is the process of transforming end-of-life products into new materials that not only are of better quality than the original, but also benefit the environment. In the case of Kvadrat’s yarn-making process, one plastic bottle can be repurposed to produce 2 Galaxy S20+ phone cases.

These recycled yarns help to reduce the number of plastic bottles found in landfills and are produced in a way that reduces the amount of carbon dioxide emitted during manufacturing as compared with traditional material processes. The plastic bottle-sourced yarn is formed in an eco-friendly process that preserves non-renewable energy resources. Samsung is the first company among major brands in the mobile industry to have produced a phone case for its flagship device using recycled materials.

You can find out more details about these eco friendly accessories for the Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy Watch Active2 over at Samsung at the link below.

Source Samsung

Filed Under: Android News, Mobile Phone News

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals