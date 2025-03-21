Samsung A36 5G: Is It Worth It – Camera Gaming Battery Deep Dive

The Samsung Galaxy A36 5G enters the mid-range smartphone market with a price tag of £399 in the UK. Positioned as an incremental upgrade to the Galaxy A35, it introduces enhancements in display size, charging speed, and software support. However, it faces stiff competition from alternatives like the Pixel 9a and Nothing Phone 3A, which bring their own strengths to the table. The video below from Tech Spurt provides more insights into the Galaxy A36’s design, features, and performance to help you decide if it aligns with your needs.

Design and Build: Familiar Yet Polished

The Galaxy A36 5G retains much of the design language of its predecessor, offering a glossy rear finish and a slightly larger 6.7-inch AMOLED display with thinner bezels. Available in Awesome White, Black, Lime, and Lavender, the device exudes a sleek and modern aesthetic. Its IP67 rating for water and dust resistance ensures durability, making it a practical choice for everyday use. However, the absence of a pre-installed screen protector and minimal design changes may leave some users feeling that the device is more of a refinement than a bold redesign.

While the build quality is solid, the lack of significant innovation in design might not appeal to those seeking a fresh, standout look. For users who prioritize durability and subtle elegance, the Galaxy A36 delivers a polished experience.

Software and Features: Longevity Meets Bloat

Running on Samsung’s One UI 7 layered over Android 15, the Galaxy A36 offers a robust software experience with a promise of six years of updates, including four major Android upgrades. This long-term support is a significant advantage for users who value longevity and consistent performance over time. The interface includes familiar Samsung features like Modes, Routines, and split-screen multitasking, enhancing productivity and customization.

However, the preloaded bloatware, including apps like Facebook and Microsoft Office, detracts from the overall user experience. While these apps can be uninstalled, their presence may frustrate users who prefer a cleaner interface. Additionally, the device’s AI tools are relatively basic compared to Samsung’s flagship models, limiting its appeal for power users who rely on advanced features.

Display and Audio: Vibrant but Limited

The 6.7-inch AMOLED display is one of the Galaxy A36’s standout features, offering Full HD+ resolution with vibrant colors and decent outdoor visibility. This makes it well-suited for media consumption, such as streaming videos or browsing photos. However, the lack of a higher refresh rate, which some competitors provide at this price point, is a noticeable omission that may deter users seeking smoother scrolling and gaming experiences.

The stereo speakers are loud and adequate for casual use, but they deliver unbalanced audio, with a lack of bass depth that may disappoint audiophiles. While the display and audio are sufficient for everyday tasks, they fall short of offering the premium experience that some rivals in the mid-range segment provide.

Performance: Adequate for Everyday Use

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset and paired with 8GB of RAM, the Galaxy A36 handles everyday tasks like browsing, social media, and video streaming with ease. Casual games such as *Call of Duty Mobile* and *PUBG* run smoothly, but the device struggles with more graphically demanding titles, which may result in occasional frame drops.

On the positive side, the improved cooling system prevents overheating during extended use, making sure a comfortable experience for moderate gaming or multitasking. However, for users who prioritize gaming performance, other devices in this price range may offer better optimization and graphical capabilities.

Battery and Charging: Reliable but Not Innovative

The Galaxy A36 is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery, which easily lasts a full day with moderate use. This makes it a dependable choice for users who need a phone that can keep up with their daily routines. The upgraded 45W fast charging capability is a welcome improvement, allowing the device to reach a full charge in approximately 70 minutes. This is a significant step up from its predecessor and adds convenience for users on the go.

However, the lack of wireless charging may be a drawback for those accustomed to this feature. While the battery performance is reliable, it doesn’t introduce any new advancements, making it a solid but unremarkable option for most users.

Storage: Generous but Limited

With 256GB of internal storage, the Galaxy A36 provides ample space for apps, photos, and videos, catering to the needs of most users. However, the absence of a microSD card slot is a notable limitation, especially for those who relied on expandable storage in the Galaxy A35. This change may push users toward cloud storage solutions, which could incur additional costs over time.

For users with extensive storage needs, this limitation could be a deciding factor. While the internal storage is generous, the lack of flexibility may not appeal to those who prefer the convenience of expandable options.

Camera Technology: Capable but Not Exceptional

The Galaxy A36 features a 50MP primary sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS), an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP macro sensor. The 12MP front-facing camera, while a step down from the A35, delivers decent selfies with good detail in well-lit conditions. The rear cameras perform well in daylight, producing sharp and vibrant images, but their low-light performance remains a challenge, with noticeable noise and reduced clarity.

Video recording supports up to 4K at 30fps on both the front and rear cameras, making it suitable for casual videography. The camera app is intuitive, offering basic editing tools and modes like portrait and panorama. While the camera setup is versatile, it doesn’t stand out in a market where competitors excel in photography, particularly in challenging lighting conditions.

Competitors: Strong Alternatives

The Galaxy A36 faces stiff competition in the mid-range smartphone market, with rivals offering compelling alternatives. Key competitors include:

Pixel 9a: Known for its superior photography capabilities, particularly in low-light conditions, and clean software experience.

Known for its superior photography capabilities, particularly in low-light conditions, and clean software experience. Nothing Phone 3A: Stands out with its unique design, comparable performance, and features like a higher refresh rate display.

Stands out with its unique design, comparable performance, and features like a higher refresh rate display. Both alternatives also provide features like expandable storage or better gaming optimization, which the Galaxy A36 lacks.

These competitors may offer better value depending on your specific priorities, such as camera quality, design, or gaming performance.

A Balanced Mid-Range Option

The Samsung Galaxy A36 5G delivers modest improvements over its predecessor, making it a reliable choice for casual users who value battery life, software longevity, and basic functionality. However, its limited gaming capabilities, lack of expandable storage, and incremental upgrades may leave some users underwhelmed. At £399, the Galaxy A36 struggles to stand out in a fiercely competitive market. It is best suited for those with specific needs or brand loyalty, while others may find more compelling options among its rivals.

