Samsung 980 NVMe PCIe 3.0 DRAM-less SSD launches from $50

Samsung has launched a new PCIe 3.0 DRAM-less SSD this week in the form of the 980 NVMe PCIe which is now available to purchase from $49.99 for the 250 GB, $69.99 for the 500 GB and $129.99 for the 1 TB capacity drive. When compared to the previous 970 EVO SSD the new 980 SSD offers improved power efficiency of up to 56%, enabling laptop users to better manage their power usage.

Samsung’s 980 features Host Memory Buffer (HMB) technology, linking the drive directly to the host processor’s DRAM to overcome any performance drawbacks. The HMB is combined with Samsung’s latest sixth-generation V-NAND as well as optimized controller and firmware, enabling the 980 to provide NVMe performance with six times the speed of SATA SSDs.

The Samsung 980 NVMe PCIe 3.0 DRAM-less SSD offers users sequential read and write speeds come in at up to 3,500 and 3,000 MB/s, while random read and write performances are rated as high as 500K IOPS and 480K IOPS, respectively.

“The newly upgraded Intelligent TurboWrite 2.0 also offers significantly enhanced sustained performance over the previous iteration by allocating a much larger buffer storage area inside the drive. For users working with extremely large files or running graphics-heavy games, the new ‘Full Power Mode’ added to Samsung’s Magician 6.3 software allows the drive to continuously run at peak performance for uninterrupted work and play.”

Source : Samsung

