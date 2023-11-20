Sam Altman, Greg Brockman and more to join Microsoft

On the weekend we heard that OpenAI CEO and co-founder Sam Altman had been sacked, we also heard that Open AI co-founder Greg Brockman had resigned, and many more members of the Open AI team had resigned over the weekend.

It has now been revealed by Microsoft CEO, Satya Nadella, that Samsung Altman, Greg Brockman, and more people who have left OpenAI will now join Microsoft, the news was announced on Twitter and you can see the tweet below.

Here is the full statement from Satya Nadella, the Microsoft CEO:

We remain committed to our partnership with OpenAI and have confidence in our product roadmap, our ability to continue to innovate with everything we announced at Microsoft Ignite, and in continuing to support our customers and partners. We look forward to getting to know Emmett Shear and OAI’s new leadership team and working with them. And we’re extremely excited to share the news that Sam Altman and Greg Brockman, together with colleagues, will be joining Microsoft to lead a new advanced AI research team. We look forward to moving quickly to provide them with the resources needed for their success. Satya Nadella, November 20, 2023

There had been talks over the weekend to try and re-instate Sam Altman as CEO of OpenAI, although this could not be agreed, so it looks like Microsoft has stepped in and will now form a new AI research team within the company headed by Sam Altman and Greg Brockman. This is big news for Microsoft and a very clever mover, as they have managed to turn a bad situation into a positive one.

