Sam Altman, Greg Brockman and more to join Microsoft

On the weekend we heard that OpenAI CEO and co-founder Sam Altman had been sacked, we also heard that Open AI co-founder Greg Brockman had resigned, and many more members of the Open AI team had resigned over the weekend.
It has now been revealed by Microsoft CEO, Satya Nadella, that Samsung Altman, Greg Brockman, and more people who have left OpenAI will now join Microsoft, the news was announced on Twitter and you can see the tweet below.
Here is the full statement from Satya Nadella, the Microsoft CEO:
There had been talks over the weekend to try and re-instate Sam Altman as CEO of OpenAI, although this could not be agreed, so it looks like Microsoft has stepped in and will now form a new AI research team within the company headed by Sam Altman and Greg Brockman. This is big news for Microsoft and a very clever mover, as they have managed to turn a bad situation into a positive one.
Source Satya Nadella
Image Credit: TechCrunch/Flickr
