Asus PN50 Ryzen 7 desktop mini PC launches from $330

Asus has now officially launched its new mini PC this week, after first unveiling the small full factor desktop computer back in July 2020. The system has been available to preorder but is now available to purchase throughout the United States from $330 upwards. The new Asus PN50 mini PC is powered by an AMD Ryzen 4000U series processor and supports up to 64GB of DDR4-3200 memory, with storage provided in the form of an M.2 2280 slot as well as a 2.5 inch drive bay.

Connectivity of the Asus PN50 mini PC inlcudes : DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.0, Gigabit Ethernet, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports,3 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports and 3.5mm headset jack, together with WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0.

Source : Liliputing

