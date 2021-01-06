Rumor claims Heritage Bronco models are coming

One of the most anticipated vehicles that Fort has offered in a long time is the all-new Bronco. A new rumor is making the rounds that started on the Bronco6G forums. According to the rumor, limited-edition Heritage Bronco models are coming for 2022 model years.

The rumor claims that while codes for the Heritage Limited edition show it will be available for the 2021 model year, Ford has confirmed that won’t happen. We’ve seen no official confirmation, so the assumption is the rumor is sourced from a dealer with insider information.

Heritage versions will be offered on both two and four-door models. There is no physical description of the vehicles, but we know the two-door Heritage Limited Edition carries code E5G with the four-door version coded E5H. We hope the limited editions include two-tone paint, something common on early Bronco models.

