Rumor claims Bugatti is building a one-off Chiron Roadster

Bugatti has been making some very cool and limited-edition versions of its Chiron hypercar for a few years now. A new rumor has surfaced that claims Bugatti is building a one-off Chiron Roadster. The assumption is that some very wealthy person has plunked down enough cash to convince Bugatti to produce a one-off Chiron Roadster.

It may not be called the Chiron Roadster, but The Super Car Blog claims that it has been confirmed that the Chiron will be offered in an open-top version. The publication claims that the price of the one-off will be €9 million.

The hope is that the Chiron Roadster might look something like the Veyron Barchetta concept in the image above. A speedster with a wrap-around windshield would be incredible.

