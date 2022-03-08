Rumor claims 2023 Acura Integra will get a CVT standard

In past generations, one of the more popular sporty cars to come from Acura was the Integra. We already know that the Integra is coming back as a 2023 model. Acura has been bragging for months that the vehicle will get a six-speed manual transmission.

A new rumor is going around that suggests the standard transmission will be a CVT automatic. According to the rumor, getting that six-speed manual will require buyers to choose the top-of-the-line trim. Anyone looking for a base-level Integra will seemingly be stuck with the CVT.

The rumor comes from a leaked specification chart showing that the base, A-Spec, and A-Spec with Tech Package all have standard CVT. Only the A-Spec with Tech Package can be optioned with the manual according to the leak. Interestingly, the beautiful yellow color seen on the prototype above doesn’t appear to be an option, with red, blue, white, silver, gray, and black as the only options. Apex Blue Pearl is an option only on the A-Spec.

