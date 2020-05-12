Cincoze GM-1000 compact rugged GPU PC unveiled

Cincoze has unveiled a new compact rugged GPU computer system and the formal the GM-1000which can be configured with a range of 8th and 9th generation Intel processors, including Xeon and Core i up to 8 cores in a footprint measuring just 260 mm x 200 mm x 85 mm.

The CPU within the Cincoze GM-1000 GPU PC is supported by dual channel DDR4 2666 MHz SO-DIMM up to 64 GB and features a range of I/Os, including 4x COM, 2x GbE LAN, 8x USB, 1x HDMI, and 1x DVI-I. The GM-1000 mini PC comes with an M.2 M key slot to support NVMe SSD, and M.2 E key slot to support CNVi for WiFi or Bluetooth connection if required.

“GM-1000 is designed with a power budget up to 360 W which provides sufficient power for CPU and GPU to operate simultaneously. Additional GPU computing acceleration is realized through MXM 3.1 Type A/B expansion slot, which allows it to expand with an embedded GPU module from various manufacturers up to 160 W. To handle tremendous heat, which is generated from high computing power, the system adopts a unique thermal design including independent cooling systems for CPU and GPU, copper heat pipes and a special aluminium extrusion case. An optional external fan kit with 4x individual fans is also available to create an active airflow.”

“Thanks to Cincoze’s innovative CMI (Combined Multiple IO) and CFM (Control Function Module) technologies, it allows GM-1000 to expand additional functionalities according to customer’s needs. GM-1000 has multiple CMI interfaces to accommodate ready-to-use I/O modules, such as 2x 10 GbE LAN, 4x GbE LAN, 4x M12 GbE LAN, 16 DIOs, 2x COM. Whereas CFM interfaces allows installing CFM modules for adding POE and power ignition sensing functions. To ensure reliability in extreme environments, GM-1000 is designed with high tolerance of vibration (5G) and shock (50G), wide range of voltage input (9~48 VDC), Over Voltage Protection, Over Current Protection and ESD Protection. The system is also certified with E-Mark for in-vehicle applications, EN50155 rolling stock standard, and EN62368-1 safety requirement.”

“To fulfill booming demands of the embedded GPU market, Cincoze has introduced our first rugged GPU computer GM-1000 in our product portfolios. GM-1000 delivers efficiency and productivity for advanced industrial applications.” said Brandon Chien, CEO of Cincoze.

Source : Cincoze : TPU

