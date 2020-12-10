Stealth LPC-960 dual drive rugged fanless mini PC from $2,495

Stealth has introduced a new dual drive rugged boundless mini PC to its range this week in the form of the Stealth LPC-960 offering Intel 9th Generation Core i3, i5, i7 and Xeon processor options supported by up to 64 GB of ECC memory. Together with dual removable front drive bays, offering users easy access and the ability to swap drives with RAID configurations. The LPC-965 rugged mini PC has been designed for harsher environments and can operate at -40 to +75 °C (-40 to + 167 °F). Basic configurations of the LPC-960 Fanless Mini PC start at from $2,495.00 and are now available to purchase.

“The LPC-960/965 series is RoHS, CE & FCC, EN50121-3-2 & EN50155 certified, and designed for use in a multitude of applications including: Audio/Video Recording, Embedded Control, Digital Signs, Interactive Kiosks, IoT, Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), Transportation/Rail, Thin-Clients, and Human/Machine Interface (HMI).”

LPC-960/965 specifications:

– Powerful Intel 9th Generation Core i3, i5, i7 & Xeon processors

– ECC Memory Support

– Triple Display support up to 4K resolution

– 8 Network Ports (4 POE+, 2 SFP, 2 Standard)

– 16 DIO (8 In / 8 Out Digital input/output) ports

– Dual Removable Front Drives, M.2 Slot(s)

– TPM 2.0

– Wide Range 6-36 VDC Input, ideal for mobile/field

– Wall, VESA, DIN Rail & Rack Mounting

– Windows 10/IoT, Server 2019, and Linux

– RoHS, CE & FCC, EN50121-3-2, EN50155 certified

– 0 to 40 °C (LPC-960), Wide Temp * -40 to +75 °C (in LPC-965)

“The LPC-960/965 represents one of the highest performance small form factor computers we have offered to date. It has the ability to operate in extremely demanding environments, temperatures & applications, these two powerful configurations complement our new LPC-900 series for years to come,” stated Louis Houde, Business Unit Director for the Stealth.

Source : Stealth

