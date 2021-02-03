Galax RTX 3090 HOF series graphics cards unveiled

This week Galax has unveiled their new range of RTX 3090 HOF series graphics cards, which will soon be available to purchase worldwide. Cooled using a triple fan design comprising of two 102 mm fans and a single 92 mm fan in the centre the heatsink is equipped with a vapor chamber base and 6x 8mm heat pipes.

All three cards come with a HOF support stick, HOF gloves, 1-Click Sync Pro cable, and white 8-pin PCIe extension cables. Both the Premium and Limited edition cards feature HOF Panel III, a 4.3 TFT LCD panel used to monitor and showcase information about your graphics card. The new RTX 3090 HOF graphics card feature a white styling and are covered with an aluminium shroud with “polygonal decoration parts”, RGB lighting, and a custom 12-layer white PCB.

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by Galax, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always. In mean time jump over to the Galax website by following the link below, for full specifications and features.

Source : Kit Guru : Galax

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals