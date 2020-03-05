3D printed rope making machine

If you have ever fancied making your very own rope you may be interested in this new 3D printed project published to the Intstructables website in the form of a 3D Printed Rope Maker. Check out the video below to learn more about the rope maker constructed from a variety of different 3D printer parts all kindly made available for you to download and use to build your very own.

“Heres a very cool project. Inspired by one of my favorite YouTube creators, Grant Thompson! I dedicate this project to you, as thats where I got the idea from. RIP Grant… Loved and Respected by so many!! 1980-2019. I haven’t seen anyone create this project for a 3D Printer yet, so here is my version. It’ll make Rope, any size/any length as long as you have the space!!”

Source : Instructables : Hackaday

