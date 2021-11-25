Geeky Gadgets

Rolls Royce Spirit of Innovation in the world’s fastest electric vehicle

Rolls Royce has announced that their Spirit of Innovation aircraft is the world’s fastest electric vehicle, the aircraft managed to reach a top speed of 555.9 km/h or 345.4 miles per hour over 3 kilometres.

During the run, it also clocked a top speed of 623 kn/h which is 387.4 miles per hour, according to Rolls Royce this makes the aircraft the world’s fastest EV.

We believe our all-electric ‘Spirit of Innovation’ aircraft is the world’s fastest all-electric aircraft, setting three new world records. We have submitted data to the Fédération Aéronautique Internationale (FAI) – the World Air Sports Federation who control and certify world aeronautical and astronautical records – that at 15:45 (GMT) on 16 November 2021, the aircraft reached a top speed of 555.9 km/h (345.4 mph) over 3 kilometres, smashing the existing record by 213.04 km/h (132mph). In further runs at the UK Ministry of Defence’s Boscombe Down experimental aircraft testing site, the aircraft achieved 532.1km/h (330 mph) over 15 kilometres – 292.8km/h (182mph) faster than the previous record – and broke the fastest time to climb to 3000 metres by 60 seconds with a time of 202 seconds, according to our data. We hope that the FAI will certify and officially confirm the achievements of the team in the near future.

During its record-breaking runs, the aircraft clocked up a maximum speed of 623 km/h (387.4 mph) which we believe makes the ‘Spirit of Innovation’ the world’s fastest all-electric vehicle.

