Rolls Royce Ghost Extended unveiled

Rolls Royce have unveiled a new version of their Ghost, the Rolls Royce Ghost Extended, the car is 170mm longer than the standard car.

This is designed to give more legroom and improve rear comfort in the vehicle, it also comes with some other upgrades.

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars announces new Ghost Extended, offering the indulgence of enhanced rear seating space with no compromise to Ghost’s driving dynamics. Ghost Extended is the product of an exhaustive process of consultation with a new generation of Rolls-Royce clients. This global, highly dynamic group of entrepreneurs expressed a desire for a chauffeur-driven business tool for the week that can transform into a serenely comfortable and dynamic self-driven saloon at the weekend. Ghost Extended is the response. First customer deliveries will be made in the fourth quarter of 2020.

You can find out more information about the Rolls Royce Ghost Extended over at Rolls Royce at the link below.

Source Rolls Royce

