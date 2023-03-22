Rokid Max AR glasses get official

Rokid has unveiled a new Augmented Reality (AR) device, the Rokid Max AR glasses and they will be available to pre-order today for $439 in the USA.

The new Rokid Max AR glasses will go on sale from the 30th of April, so the device will be available to pre-order from today until then.

A 215-inch boundaryless screen from 6 meters away with a maximum 120Hz refresh rate gives users a 50% larger display area than the previous generation and the already super wide field of vision (FOV) reach to around 50 degrees, making Max an impressive must-have for movie lovers of all ages.

These smart, comfortable, and myopia-friendly AR glasses allow everyone to enjoy them, including people with short sight. Max’s sophisticated, super slim (18.5mm wide) design means these birdbath optical Micro-OLED, 1920*1080P AR glasses’ lenses are thinner than other products on the market and they also reduce frontal light leakage by 90% so those outside your field of vision are limited in what they see on your AR display. The privacy that Rokid offers in its stunning new Max AR glasses means you can work, watch a movie or play a game in peace. Users can unlock new realities and bring their imagination to life, while leaving no world unexplored.

Max uses Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation’s panel for sharper picture quality, ensuring every detail when users are watching their favorite films anywhere they happen to be. At just 0.16lbs (75g) their super lightweight design is even less than predecessors, making Max an easily portable MAX-theater experience to enjoy on-the-go. With a foldable design, these savvy AR glasses can be carried in a pocket or bag, so users can make the most of them anywhere

You can find out more information about the new Rokid Max AR glasses over at the Rokid website at the link below.

Source Rokid





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals