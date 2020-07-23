Rogue film starring Megan Fox premiers on August 28th

A new trailer has been released this week for the upcoming movie Rogue, starring Megan Fox. Rogue will be available to watch on Digital and On Demand next month from August 28th 2020 and available on Blu-Ray and DVD from September 1st 2020. Rogue stars Megan Fox, Philip Winchester, Calli Taylor and Jessica Sutton.

“Megan Fox tackles a thrilling new role as a battle-hardened mercenary in this explosive action saga. As team leader O’Hara, she leads a lively squad of soldiers on a daring mission: rescue hostages from their captors in remote Africa. But as the mission goes awry and the team is stranded, O’Hara’s squad must face a bloody, brutal encounter with a gang of rebels — and the horde of ravenous, enraged lions they encounter.”

Source : Lionsgate

