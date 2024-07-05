ASUS Republic of Gamers unveil new ROG NUC mini PC

ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) has officially launched its first-ever ROG NUC Gaming PC, a compact yet powerful machine designed to redefine the gaming experience. This new addition to the ROG lineup is packed with innovative technology, making it a formidable contender in the world of AAA gaming and beyond.

ROG NUC mini PC

Key Takeaways Features Intel Core Ultra 9 or Ultra 7 processors

Equipped with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 or 4060 graphics

Compact 2.5-liter chassis for easy upgrades and cleaning

Supports up to 64 GB DDR5 SODIMM memory

Includes three M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 slots for storage

Versatile I/O ports including Thunderbolt 4 USB-C

Customizable ARGB logo with ASUS AURA Sync technology

The ROG NUC Gaming PC is engineered to deliver an unparalleled gaming experience. It features Intel Core Ultra 9 or Intel Core Ultra 7 processors, paired with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 or 4060 discrete graphics. This combination ensures that gamers can enjoy high-performance gaming, streaming, editing, and recording without any hiccups. The hybrid architecture of Intel Core Ultra processors provides the necessary power to handle multiple tasks simultaneously, making it a versatile choice for both gamers and content creators.

Intel Core Ultra 9/7 Hybrid Architecture

The ROG NUC PC is designed to handle the most demanding AAA games effortlessly. With Intel Core Ultra 9/7 hybrid architecture, featuring up to eight performance cores and sixteen efficiency cores, users can expect flawless gaming and seamless streaming. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards bring advanced AI capabilities, thanks to specialized AI Tensor Cores, which elevate both gaming and creative projects to new heights. The system supports up to 64 GB (32 x2) of 5600 MHz DDR5 SODIMM memory and includes three M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 slots for expandable storage, ensuring that users have ample space for their games and applications.

Small Form Factor with Big I/O Flexibility

Despite its compact 2.5-liter chassis, the ROG NUC PC offers extensive I/O flexibility. Measuring 180 x 270 x 50 mm (including the vertical mount stand), its modular design allows for easy access to the system for memory and storage upgrades, as well as cleaning. The ROG NUC can be seamlessly integrated into any gaming setup, thanks to its versatile I/O ports. These include a Thunderbolt 4 USB-C port with 5 V / 9 V phone-charging profiles, four USB 10 Gbps ports, and two USB 2.0 ports. Additionally, the customizable ARGB logo and ASUS AURA Sync technology enable users to synchronize RGB light effects across multiple ROG peripherals, reflecting their unique style and mood.

Pricing and Availability

The ASUS ROG NUC Gaming PC is available for purchase through authorized retailers and the official ASUS website. Pricing varies based on the chosen configuration, with options for Intel Core Ultra 9 or Ultra 7 processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 or 4060 graphics. For the latest pricing and availability, please visit the ASUS Republic of Gamers website or contact your local retailer.

For those interested in further enhancing their gaming experience, ASUS offers a range of compatible peripherals, including the ROG Raikiri Pro controller, which provides a console-like experience with uncompromised performance and flexibility. Additionally, the ASUS AURA Sync technology allows for seamless synchronization of RGB lighting effects across multiple devices, creating a cohesive and immersive gaming environment.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals