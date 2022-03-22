Roccat Scout Air and Syn Buds Air headphones

Roccat is introduced its new Scout Air and Syn Buds Air headphones specifically created for gamers dividing new Bluetooth True wireless earbuds and up to 20 hours of battery life. Both sweat and water resistance the earphones have been designed to provide extra comfort during long gaming sessions. the Scout Air and SYN Buds Air feature a 60ms low-latency Game Mode to ensure critical in-battle audio recognition and are equipped with dual microphones and can be tweaked using the companion application created by Roccat.

“With the continued historic growth of the mobile gaming market, this strategic expansion of our portfolio of mobile gaming products gives gamers access to Turtle Beach and ROCCAT’s game-winning advantages when they’re on the go,” said Juergen Stark, Chairman and CEO, Turtle Beach Corporation. “The Scout Air and SYN Buds Air true wireless earbuds deliver the audio quality, clarity, and comfort gamers want.”

Roccat Scout Air headphones

“The Turtle Beach Scout Air and ROCCAT SYN Buds Air true wireless gaming earbuds are designed to connect to Bluetooth 5.1 equipped devices like compatible Android and iOS mobile devices, Nintendo Switch, Windows PCs, and Mac. Turtle Beach’s Scout Air and ROCCAT’s SYN Buds Air feature a 60ms low-latency Game Mode to ensure critical in-battle audio recognition. The Scout Air and SYN Buds Air feature built-in dual mics to deliver crystal-clear chat. Battery life is 20 hours total playback time, with five hours in the earbuds and an additional 15-hours in the charging case.

The charging case features a battery indicator and can recharge the earbuds with five hours of battery life in just 15-minutes. The Scout Air and SYN Buds Air are also ready for the gym or outdoors thanks to their IPX4-rated sweat and water-resistant design, and three sets of swappable ear tips provide a secure, comfortable fit for all day use.”

Source : Business Wire

