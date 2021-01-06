Qodi robot for kids is LEGO compatible

Qodi is a new educational robot designed specifically for kids and is fully compatible with the LEGO building block platform. Launched via Kickstarter this month the Qodi robot enables children to be creative while learning to code and offers an easy way kids to learn to program their creations in a fun and engaging way.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $58 or £45 (depending on current exchange rates). If the Qodi campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2021. To learn more about the Qodi LEGO coding project review the promotional video below.

“Qodi is an extraordinarily creative educational robot that can teach your child programming and robotics fundamentals through games and challenges. Learn even without knowing about code or robotics, Qodi will guide you step by step.”

“We realized that the pandemic has changed education, qodi was born with the idea of turning boring classes behind a screen into a fun and interactive adventure in real life. Our goal is to create a whole platform to be able to teach children from all over the world and regardless of their condition or location.”

“Worried about your students not going to class? or being too busy to teach your child? Don’t worry. We have a curriculum based on international standards and applications that will help your child to learn intuitively and self-sufficiently.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the LEGO coding, jump over to the official Qodi crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

