RetroTINK 5X Pro designed for playing retro consoles on large screen TVs

If you are interested in learning more about the RetroTINK 5X Pro, an FPGA-powered device designed for connecting retro consoles to modern TVs to enjoy retro gaming on large screens. You will be pleased to know that the team over at Digital Foundry have been using the hardware and interviewing its creator, while showing you what you can expect once you connect it to your setup. Features of the RetroTINK 5X Pro priced at $275 include :

– The first automatic optimal phase algorithm to produce the sharpest image with zero adjustments needed beyond selecting the base mode.

– The first custom developed FPGA-based Motion Adaptive Deinterlacing algorithm specifically for games to make 480i titles shine without adding lag or flicker.

– The first high resolution (1080p and above) video scaler that is capable of covering virtually all analog inputs: composite, S-video, component and RGB out of the box.

– Fully compliant CEA-861 standard 1080p modes to maximize compatibility across displays and capture cards.

– High quality polyphase scaling at both integer and non-integer factors for sharp pixels without shimmer.

– Seamless handling of resolution switches for drop free gaming on titles that switch between 240p and 480i.

Specifications of the RetroTINK 5X Pro include:

Input Ports: Composite (shared with green RCA jack), S-Video, Component, RGB and Composite on SCART connector

Output Port: Digital Video to HDTV

Source Resolutions: 240p/480i, 288p/576i, 480p, 720p*, 1080i*

Output Resolutions: 480p, 720p, 768p, 1080p, 1200p, 1440p°

Input Filtering: Selectable low-pass filter for noise reduction

Composite and S-Video Standards: NTSC, PAL, PAL-60, composite video is decoded with a high-quality comb filter to minimize dot artifacts or a notch filter for a vintage look

Decoder: High quality comb filter that minimizes composite artifacts or notch filter for a vintage look.

Optimal Sampling Modes: SNES/TG16 256, Genesis/Saturn/PS1 320, NEOGEO 320, N64 386, Saturn 352, PS1 384 in 240p. 288p counterparts to be added later.

Scaler: Polyphase interpolation (Bilinear Sharp and Bilinear)

Deinterlacer: Motion Adaptive, Weave, Bob, Blend, CRT simulation

Scanline Generation: Multiple types, adjustable intensity

Latency: ~0.25 frames in Framelock, 0.25 to 1.25 frames in Triple Buffering

Power: microUSB

Source : Digital Foundry : RetroTINK 5X Pro

