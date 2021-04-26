Evercade VS home retro games console now available to preorder for $100

Retro gamers may be interested in a new console called the Evercade VS games console, which will be available to preorder from me the 28th 2021 onwards priced at £89.99, $99.99 and €99.99, and will be officially launching later this year during November 2021.

The new retro home console from Evercade offers an easy way to enjoy multiplayer games with your family and friends and comes complete with two controllers and support for up to 4 players. Other features include a dual cartridge system, native 1080p Full HD resolution output Quad Core 1.5 Ghz processor and more.

“Evercade VS expands the possibilities or Retro Gaming at home. Using the Evercade Cartridge infrastructure, the VS can have two carts simultaneously, expanding the available playable game library to up to 40 games at any one time. The Evercade Family has over 260 fully licensed games available and is continuing to grow with full support for all existing and upcoming Cartridges. The VS will allow for support for up to four players with Evercade Game Controllers or other USB Game Controllers.”

“Evercade VS is the new, compact home console from Evercade. Designed for gamers and retro enthusiasts to play together, Evercade VS brings the physical retro gaming experience to the television. With support for up to 4 players on local multiplayer with USB controllers, built in WiFi for updates, a new user interface*, a 1.5Ghz CPU allowing for 1080p output and a vast game library selection already available, Evercade VS is the ultimate retro home console.”

“The Evercade Family is ready for home gaming with multiple games already available with two player support and more coming. The new console will allow the use of any USB controllers, including wireless dongles. You can even use the Evercade Handheld console as a controller with a special Red USB Cable (Sold Separately).”

Source : Liliputing : Evercade VS

