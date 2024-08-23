retimer 3 helps improve mood, regulate sleep, manage the signs of aging, and more – now available on Kickstarter

The significance of sleep for physical, mental, and emotional health is well-established. In our daily lives, we often encounter examples of sleep disruptions, with 1 in 3 people globally experiencing issues related to sleep quality or quantity.

Shift work (or working till late at night) is a prime example, with research showing a significantly higher proportion of fatal accidents among those with insufficient sleep due to night shifts.

Jet lag is another common issue, where crossing multiple time zones leads to moderate to severe disruptions in our ability to function optimally. The severity of these disruptions is directly proportional to the number of time zones crossed, as our circadian rhythms and body clocks struggle to adjust.

More and more people are realizing that sleep is just as crucial for good health and longevity as nutrition and exercise. Sleep is increasingly being recognized as a fundamental pillar of overall well-being. Over the past decade, numerous research studies have shown the negative impact that disrupted sleep has on athletic and sports performance. The International Olympic Committee’s mental health guidelines emphasize the importance of sleep for both mental and physical health, highlighting sufficiency, proper circadian alignment, sleep quality, and the absence of sleep disorders as key factors.

As awareness of the importance of sleep continues to grow, we are seeing a proliferation of wearables like smartwatches, smart rings, and apps designed to monitor and track sleep behavior. While improvements in sensor technology and AI have made these wearables increasingly sophisticated, they primarily serve as monitoring tools. Similar to the smart bracelets of the past that counted our daily steps, these devices only track sleep without providing any solutions.

An Australian company, Re-Time Pty Ltd, borne out of research from Flinders University and Industry collaboration with the Motherson group, has been providing solutions for sleep disruptions since 2012. Using light therapy, they introduced their first product for Seasonal Affective Disorder and Circadian Rhythm Disorders.

Recognizing the growing demand for effective sleep solutions, they are now launching the retimer 3, a smart wearable for millions of people suffering from poor circadian rhythm and the resulting impact on their overall quality of life. The product is the culmination of more than 25 years of research conducted at Flinders University in South Australia under the guidance of Dr. Leon Lack, focusing on the effects of light on the human sleep cycle. The retimer 3 is designed for comfort and style while providing functional excellence.

Whether dealing with onset insomnia, struggling to adjust to new time zones, or facing the challenges of shift work, retimer 3 offers a practical method to regain control over sleep patterns. The retimer 3, comes with its mobile app, which provides consumers with a simple method to create, manage, and monitor the usage schedule to effectively address sleep issues – whether arising from travel, odd-hour work, or misaligned body clock. Based on published research, the blue-green light used in retimer 3 is the safest and most effective in adjusting the circadian rhythm.

Compatible with both Android and iOS devices, the app seamlessly integrates with popular health and fitness platforms like Apple Health and Android Health Connect.

Following its debut at the World Sleep Congress 2023, retimer 3 received positive feedback from attending sleep experts. It was subsequently showcased at prominent events, including Arab Health in Dubai 2024 and the Health Optimization Summit in London 2024.

retimer 3 is now available for pre-order on Kickstarter. Early backers can access a special introductory price of USD 109, which offers savings of up to 45% off the retail price. The first shipments of Kickstarter orders are expected to be dispatched in early October, with the product set to be available for commercial purchase by Christmas this year.

For the latest updates and more information, visit www.re-timer.com

