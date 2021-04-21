Resident Evil Village Demo tested – PS5 vs PS4 Pro vs PS4

If you are interested in learning more about the performance you can expect on the PlayStation platform when the new and highly anticipated Resident Evil Village game launches. You may be interested in a new video created by the team over at Digital Foundry providing an analysis and testing with the PS5 vs PS4 Pro vs PS4.

Resident Evil Village will be officially launching early next month and will be available to play from May 7, 2021 onwards, offering both single and multiplayer modes on PC, Xbox and PlayStation platforms. Like Resident Evil 7 (2017), Resident Evil Village uses a first-person perspective. It is set in an explorable village.

The inventory management system is similar to that of Resident Evil 4 (2005), featuring a briefcase. Players can buy weapons and items from a merchant, the Duke. The players can also hunt certain animals in the village and have them cooked into dishes by the Duke, eating said dishes allows the player to get advantages such as decreasing the damage taken while blocking.

“Ray tracing on, ray tracing on, prioritise frame-rate, prioritise quality, PS4, PS4 Pro, PS5. There are many ways to experience Resident Evil Village on Sony console and we got our first taste of the game across multiple consoles in the weekend demo. John and Rich take point, showing off the game on all systems and getting to the bottom of Capcom’s bizarre 45fps performance claims…”

Resident Evil Village is set a few years after Resident Evil 7. Ethan Winters returns as the protagonist. Ethan has been living with his wife Mia and daughter Rosemary when Chris Redfield suddenly appears and kidnaps him to a mysterious European village. Ethan has to traverse the village to rescue Rosemary.

“The game also features four different groups of antagonists, one of them led by an overly tall woman with vampire traits known as Alcina Dimitrescu and another is a group of werewolf-like beings led by Karl Heisenberg. All factions respond to the deity-like figure Mother Miranda, who is a “presence worshipped by the villagers.”

Source : Digital Foundry

