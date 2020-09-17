new Resident Evil Village trailer released

A new trailer has been released during the Sony PlayStation 5 event today providing a further look at the new Resident Evil Village, a new chapter of survival horror arriving on the PlayStation 5 sometime during 2021. Sony announced their next-generation PlayStation 5 will be officially launching on November 12th 2020 and will be priced from $399.

Set a few years after the horrifying events in Resident Evil 7 biohazard, the all-new storyline begins with Ethan Winters and his wife Mia living peacefully in a new location, free from their past nightmares. Just as they are building their new life together, tragedy befalls them once again.

Features of the Resident Evil Village game include :

– Players will assume the role of Ethan Winters and experience every up-close battle and terrifying pursuit through a first-person perspective.

– Chris Redfield has typically been a hero in the Resident Evil series, but his appearance in Resident Evil Village seemingly shrouds him in sinister motives. A host of new adversaries inhabiting the enigmatic village will relentlessly hunt Ethan and hinder his every move as he attempts to make sense of the new nightmare he finds himself in.

– More than just a mysterious backdrop for the horrifying events that unfold in the game, the village is a character in its own right with mysteries for Ethan to uncover and terrors to escape from.

Source : PlayStation 5

