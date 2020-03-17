Resident Evil 3 Raccoon City demo and beta testing will be soon available

Kellen Haney Associate Manager, Social Media and Community for Capcom has taken to the official PlayStation blog this week to reveal more details about the upcoming Resident Evil 3 Raccoon City demo and open beta testing that will soon be available for fans to enjoy. The Resident Evil 3 Raccoon City demo will be available in a few days time from March 19th 2020, followed shortly afterwards by the Open Beta development stage for Resident Evil Resistance arriving on March 27th 2020.

“The bustling industrial metropolis of Raccoon City was the place that Jill Valentine once called home. Die-hard fans, newcomers who started with last year’s Resident Evil 2, and PlayStation aficionados are surely familiar with the city’s ultimate fate, but Resident Evil 3 sheds new light on events that happened both before and after Resident Evil 2.. To that end, the Raccoon City demo will put you right in the thick of things, so here are a few tips on how to make it through:”

For more information about the Resident Evil 3 Raccoon City demo and a few tips on how to make it through alive jump over to the official PlayStation blog by following the link below. “With Raccoon City falling into chaos so quickly, a lot of debris was left in the streets. You’ll find various items and zombies in unexpected places, of course, but various bits of construction detritus cover the streets, as well. You can surely guess how volatile red barrels work, but what about the sparking generators that are scattered around the city? We don’t recommend getting too close, but they should have their uses in a pinch.”

