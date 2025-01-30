Renault 5 E-Tech Electric Now Available: Starting at £22,995

The Renault 5 E-Tech Electric is making a significant impact in the automotive industry, having recently been recognized as a triple Car of the Year winner by esteemed organizations such as What Car? and Top Gear. This all-electric supermini is a testament to Renault’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, and affordability. By combining state-of-the-art technology, impressive range capabilities, and a compact design, the Renault 5 E-Tech Electric has positioned itself as an ideal choice for urban drivers seeking a practical and eco-friendly solution for their daily commutes.

With its sleek and modern exterior, the Renault 5 E-Tech Electric effortlessly navigates through congested city streets, while its impressive range of up to 252 miles ensures that drivers can venture beyond the city limits without experiencing range anxiety. The vehicle’s compact size not only makes it easy to maneuver in tight spaces but also allows for convenient parking in urban environments where space is often limited.

Pricing and Availability

The Renault 5 E-Tech Electric is now available for purchase in the United Kingdom, with prices starting at a competitive £22,995 OTR. To make ownership more accessible, Renault offers flexible finance options, including a 0% APR representative PCP offer that allows customers to drive away in this award-winning vehicle for as little as £182 per month with a 30% deposit. For those who prefer a longer-term plan, 48-month PCP deals are also available with a 5.5% APR representative.

Customers eager to experience the Renault 5 E-Tech Electric won’t have to wait long, as first deliveries are expected to commence in Spring 2025. This relatively short waiting period is a testament to Renault’s efficient production processes and commitment to meeting the growing demand for electric vehicles in the market.

Trim Levels and Powertrain Options

The Renault 5 E-Tech Electric offers customers a choice of three distinct trim levels – evolution, techno, and iconic five – each designed to cater to a variety of preferences and budgets. This approach ensures that there is a Renault 5 E-Tech Electric to suit every lifestyle and requirement.

In terms of powertrains, buyers can choose between two options: a 40kWh battery with 120hp or a 52kWh battery with 150hp. The latter provides an impressive maximum range of 252 miles, making it suitable for both urban commutes and longer journeys. Regardless of the powertrain selected, each model comes equipped with a range of advanced features, such as Google services, EV-optimized navigation, and bi-directional charging functionality. These features not only enhance the driving experience but also provide a seamless and connected journey for the driver and passengers.

Technology and Design Highlights

The Renault 5 E-Tech Electric is packed with innovative features that set it apart from its competitors. One such feature is the inclusion of a heat pump for efficient climate control, which ensures that the vehicle’s interior remains comfortable without significantly impacting the battery’s range. Additionally, the vehicle offers wireless smartphone replication, compatible with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, allowing drivers to seamlessly integrate their devices and access their favorite apps and services on the go.

The My Renault app is another standout feature, allowing remote vehicle management and providing drivers with valuable insights into their vehicle’s performance and charging status. This level of connectivity and convenience is becoming increasingly important to modern drivers, and the Renault 5 E-Tech Electric delivers on this front.

From a design perspective, the Renault 5 E-Tech Electric pays homage to its iconic predecessor from the 1970s while incorporating modern elements that appeal to contemporary tastes. The vehicle’s retro-inspired design is complemented by vibrant color options, such as Pop Yellow! and Pop Green!, which add a touch of personality and flair to the vehicle’s appearance.

Despite its compact size, the Renault 5 E-Tech Electric offers a spacious interior with seating for five and a generous 326-litre boot, making it a practical choice for families and individuals alike. The vehicle’s interior is well-appointed, with high-quality materials and intuitive controls that enhance the overall driving experience.

Specifications

Price: Starting at £22,995 OTR

Starting at £22,995 OTR Trim Levels: Evolution, Techno, Iconic Five

Evolution, Techno, Iconic Five Powertrains: 40kWh battery with 120hp or 52kWh battery with 150hp

40kWh battery with 120hp or 52kWh battery with 150hp Range: Up to 252 miles

Up to 252 miles Charging: 80% charge in 30 minutes

80% charge in 30 minutes Technology: Google services, EV-optimized navigation, My Renault app

Google services, EV-optimized navigation, My Renault app Design: 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, vibrant color options

18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, vibrant color options Interior: Seating for five, 326-litre boot

Summary

For those interested in the Renault 5 E-Tech Electric, there are several areas worth exploring further. One such area is the benefits of bi-directional charging, which allows the vehicle to not only receive charge but also feed electricity back into the grid or power external devices. This technology has the potential to transform energy management and provide additional value to electric vehicle owners.

Another topic of interest is understanding how heat pumps improve EV efficiency. By using a heat pump instead of traditional resistive heating, the Renault 5 Electric can maintain a comfortable interior temperature without significantly impacting the battery’s range. This innovative approach to climate control is just one example of how Renault is pushing the boundaries of electric vehicle technology.

Finally, it may be worthwhile to compare the Renault 5 E-Tech Electric to other electric superminis in its class. By examining factors such as range, pricing, features, and design, potential buyers can make an informed decision about which vehicle best suits their needs and preferences.

In conclusion, the Renault 5 Electric represents a significant step forward in the world of urban mobility. With its blend of affordability, style, and advanced technology, this award-winning supermini is poised to redefine the way people think about and experience electric vehicles. As more and more drivers embrace the benefits of electric mobility, the Renault 5 E-Tech Electric is well-positioned to lead the charge and set the standard for years to come.

Source Renault



