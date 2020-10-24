POWERUP 4.0 smartphone remote control plane $99

The team responsible for the POWERUP smartphone controlled paper airplane. POWERUP 4.0 is the smartest, most intuitive paper plane the company has made and have designed it to fly with ease and smoothness in a variety of conditions. “Say goodbye to nosedives and choppy flights. We’ve added a new on-board flight computer and 2 new sensors: gyro and accelerometer, combined with 2 thrust vectoring motors. That means flying POWERUP 4.0 is smoother than ever.”

Early bird pledges are available from $99 for the barebone kit with worldwide shipping available. Check out the demonstration video below to learn more about the new design and features which make the paper plane even more stable, aerodynamic and easier to fly. The POWERUP 4.0 can auto-loop, so you can master tricks and awesome aerobatics by simply pressing a button and the plane is powered by two high speed motors.

Jump over to the Indiegogo project page for a complete list of all available kits, pledge options and specifications.

Source: Indiegogo

