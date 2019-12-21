Ebo cat remote camera and companion controlled by your smartphone

Ebo is a new smart and connected robotic cat companion and remote cat camera that allows you to stay connected to your pet remotely, wherever you may be in the world. Equipped with a wealth of features to help you play and interact with your cat using the power of your smartphone the Ebo toy companion is now available to back via Kickstarter and has already raised over $170,000 thanks to over 1000 backers with still 27 days remaining on its campaign.

Early bird pledges are available from $158 or roughly £123 with delivery expected to take place sometime during December 2019. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the unique cat companion and toy specifically designed to help prevent loneliness and boredom while you are away from your cat, providing “frisky fun and exercise they crave”.

“The effects of neglect can lead to more than just grumpiness. Without proper stimulation and socialization, cats can develop depression, obesity, and other major health problems. Along with pet neglect, pet obesity has also become an increasingly big issue over the years. According to several studies, the majority of American cats are either overweight or obese. This is mainly because of a lack of stimulation and exercise. The fatter they are, the more to love right? Absolutely wrong. Cats who are overweight or obese have a mortality rate of 2.8x higher than their thinner counterparts, and have high risk of developing serious health problems.”

“Studies have also shown that obesity can also cause mental repercussions to your pet. Overweight cats have scored less on vitality, quality of life and happiness, and higher in pain and emotional disturbance. The good news is, it doesn’t have to stay this way. We’re here to help with Ebo – The smartest, life-like companion for your cat. Ebo creates a world of interaction, fun, stimulation, and connection that helps your cat to thrive and develop to achieve the best physical and mental health that they possibly can.”

Source: Kickstarter

