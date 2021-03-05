Reminder: Save 72% on the Windscribe VPN Pro Plan: 3-Yr Subscription

We have an awesome deal on the Windscribe VPN Pro Plan: 3-Yr Subscription in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store today.
The Windscribe VPN Pro Plan: 3-Yr Subscription is available in our deals store for $89.99, that’s a saving of 72% off off the regular price.
Windscribe is much more than a VPN. It’s a desktop application and browser extension that work in conjunction to protect your online privacy, unblock websites, and remove ads and trackers from your everyday browsing. With Windscribe, you’ll never mess with confusing settings and options menus again. Apart from the easy-to-use interface, one of the biggest benefits of choosing Windscribe’s service is that it provides unlimited downloads and unlimited simultaneous connections. It’s also touted for its above-average anonymity, including a strict no-logging policy and anonymous sign-up that doesn’t even require as much as an email address.
Features of the Windscribe VPN Pro Plan: 3-Yr Subscription include :
- Mask your physical location from 3rd parties with an encrypted tunnel
- Access geo-locked content from anywhere
- Block ads & trackers and improve your browsing speed w/ the ROBERT feature
- Access services on your computer or home network remotely while connected to Windscribe with port forwarding
- Torrent securely & share files w/o worrying about your ISP snooping on you
- Use on all your devices simultaneously
- Get protected by the top-notch firewall that protects you in case of connectivity loss
- Sign up without an email address
- Leave no trace or logs while you browse
- Load your own OpenVPN configurations directly in the Windscribe app
You can find out more information about this great deal on the over at our deals store at the link below.
