Reminder: Save 66% on the Getscreen.me Remote Desktop: 3-Yr Subscription

Getscreen

We have an amazing last minute deal for our readers in the Geeky Gadgets deals store tod.in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store today.

The Getscreen.me Remote Desktop: 3-Yr Subscription is available in our deals store for $47.99, that’s a saving of 66% off off the regular price.

What is Getscreen.me?
Forget about IDs, passwords, and other nuisance. Getscreen.me is one of the freshest and simplest solutions for remote access. Whether you’re a system admin, a support specialist, or just a common user, you can quickly connect to another desktop! Getscreen.me provides a solution for all these tasks. All you have to do is connect your computers to a personal network and access them from anywhere. It’s the perfect solution for managing an office or business.

Features of the Getscreen.me Remote Desktop: 3-Yr Subscription include :

  • Web Access. Connect from any device: computers, mobile phones, or tablets
  • File Transfer. Transfer any files in both directions: to a remote computer & vice versa
  • Clipboard. Copy & paste any text information on a remote computer
  • Chats & Calls. Communicate with the operator of your remote computer in the built-in chat or using voice call features
  • Monitor Selection. Switch between monitors in just one click
  • Integrations. Integrate Getscreen.me into your infrastructure, using ready-made proprietary plugins or creating your own with public HTTP API
  • Mobile Version. Works perfectly in a mobile browser.

Getscreen.me: Starter Plan

  • Commercial use
  • Permanent access: 10 desktops
  • Remote support: 3 per day

You can find out more information about this great deal on the over at our deals store at the link below. Get this deal>

Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.
