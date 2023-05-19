Geeky Gadgets

Reminder: Ninja Dragon Phantom K PRO + Alpha Z Pro Bundle, save 52%

Ninja Dragon Phantom K PRO

Just a quick reminder for our readers about the awesome deal on the Ninja Dragon Phantom K PRO + Alpha Z Pro Bundle in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week, you can save 52% off the normal price.

Experience the thrill of flying with these Ninja Dragon drones! The compact and foldable Phantom K PRO features an altitude hold mode, 4K HD camera, gesture recognition, Wi-Fi, VR 3D experience, and more. The Alpha Z Pro boasts a dual camera, altitude hold mode, real-time FPV, headless mode, and one-key automatic return. Both drones also feature 4 channels, a 6-axis gyroscope, and Wi-Fi connectivity for a seamless flying experience. Both drones are designed to help you capture stunning aerial shots effortlessly and in style.

Phantom K PRO

  • Altitude hold mode: Provides more accurate & stable hovering fly
  • Compact & foldable: Can be easily stored in a handbag for outdoor carrying
  • 1800mAh modular battery: Enjoy flying in the air for up to 12mins with great controllability
  • 4K HD camera: Capture stunning images in high quality
  • Gesture recognition: Enables you to take a photo or record a video just by doing hand gestures
  • 4-channel mode: Ascend, descend, forward, backward, left sideward fly, right sideward fly, & rolling 360
  • Wi-Fi: Take photos, videos, & real-time transmission through your phone’s camera
  • VR 3D experience: Intensify your flight experience through your mobile app & VR glasses
  • 6-axis gyroscope: For smoother flight & more convenient control
  • Flight path: The drone will fly autonomously along the specified path
  • MV production: Allows music addition

Alpha Z Pro

  • Dual camera: 4K wide-angle front camera with 90° adjustment & 720p bottom camera
  • Altitude hold mode: Stabilizes the drone’s flight
  • Wi-Fi connectivity: Connect to an APP, APK system to take pictures, video, & real-time transmission through the phone camera image
  • Real-time FPV: View real-time images with the compatible Wi-Fi app
  • Headless mode: No need to adjust the position of aircraft before flying
  • One-key automatic return: Enables it to find its way back automatically
  • 4 channels: For ascent, descent, forward, backward, left flight, right flight & 360 roll
  • 6-axis gyroscope: Allows smoother flight & more convenient control

You can find out more details about this awesome deal on the Ninja Dragon Phantom K PRO + Alpha Z Pro Bundle over at the Geeky Gadgets Deals store at the link below.

