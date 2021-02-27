Reminder: Computer Hacking Forensic Investigation & Penetration Testing Bundle for $49

We have a great deals on the Computer Hacking Forensic Investigation & Penetration Testing Bundle in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store today.

The Computer Hacking Forensic Investigation & Penetration Testing Bundle is available in our deals store for $49 the price has been reduced even more.

Cybersecurity is one of the most important considerations that companies must make in this day and age. Consequently, qualified security analysts and penetration testers are in hot demand! In this massive course, which combines two popular courses, you’ll receive prep materials for the Computer Hacking Forensic Investigator (CHFI) certification, and Certified Security Analyst (CSA) certification exams. By course’s end, you’ll have the know-how to ace both of these exams and become a well-paid security analyst. Features of the Computer Hacking Forensic Investigation & Penetration Testing Bundle include : Access 305 lectures & 48 hours of content 24/7

Gain practical experience w/ the standard tools required to successfully carry out a computer forensic investigation

Understand how to prosecute data breaches, corporate espionage, insider threats, & more

Perform intensive assessments to identify & mitigate risks to an infrastructure’s security

Identify, avoid, & eliminate security threats by studying real life examples

Features of the Computer Hacking Forensic Investigation & Penetration Testing Bundle include : CyberTraining 365 main focus is to prepare professionals with the best techniques to defend their organizations at all different layers: In the perimeter, internal network, applications, memory and binary level. Features of the Computer Hacking Forensic Investigation & Penetration Testing Bundle include : We offer multiple certifications taught by authors of Gray Hat Hacking book and Certified EC-Council Instructors who have experience in real state-sponsored attacks worldwide. Our courses are aligned with the National Cybersecurity Workforce Framework developed by National Initiative for Cybersecurity Education (NICE). Features of the Computer Hacking Forensic Investigation & Penetration Testing Bundle include : Our career path starts from 101 courses for new security professionals but goes all the way up to Advanced courses for experienced ethical hackers, including the best security tools in the Market that are not accessible for students due to its high cost. Features of the Computer Hacking Forensic Investigation & Penetration Testing Bundle include : Our online academy is unique in the world, with a social network with multiple students interacting online, with CTF-like challenges released constantly to test the students skills which give them points that are reflected in the ranking system showing the best minds in the Academy and finally with head hunters monitoring the best students throwing them job offers daily. Features of the Computer Hacking Forensic Investigation & Penetration Testing Bundle include : Do you want to compete with other professionals to know who is the best Penetration Tester, Malware Analysis or Reverse Engineer while learning real-world attack and defense techniques? Come and show us what you got!

You can find out more information about this great deal on the over at our deals store at the link below. Get this deal>

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals