Redmi Watch smartwatch gets official

Xiaomi have launched a new smartwatch, the Redmi Watch and the device is launching in China along with the new Redmi Note 9.

The Redmi Watch comes with a 1.4 inch display that features a resolution of 320 x 320 pixels and it features a battery that will give you up to 12 days usage in power saving mode and 7 days in normal mode.

The new Redmi smartwatch comes with Bluetooth 5.0 LE and it is waterproof to 50 meters, it will come in a choice of colors which will include, black, white and navy.

The device will retail fopr CNY 299 which is about $45 at the current exchange rate, although it is being offered for the lower price of CNY 269 or $40 at launch.

Source GSM Arena

