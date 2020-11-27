Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 9 4G & 5G announced

Xiaomi has announced the launch of three new Redmi Note 9 smartphones in China, the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 9 5G and the Redmi Note 9 4G.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G comes with a 6.67 inch IPS LCD display and it features a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The handset comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G mobile processor and it has a choice of 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage.

The device comes with a 108 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera, a 2 megapixel macro camera and a 2 megapixel depth camera. There is also a 4820 mAh battery and 33W fast charging, the other two handsets have slightly different specifications.

Source GSM Arena

