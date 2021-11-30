Geeky Gadgets

Redmi Note 11T 5G smartphone gets official

Redmi has unveiled their latest Android smartphone, the Redmi Note 11T 5G, and the handset comes with a 6.6 inch IPS LCD display.

The display on the new Note 11T 5G comes with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, to also comes with a 90Hz refresh rate.

The handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G mobile processor and the device comes with a choice of 4GB, 6GB, or 8GB of RAM.

There is also a choice of storage options which include 64GB or 128GB of built-in storage, the handset does not feature a microSD card slot.

The new Redmi Note 11T 5G smartphone comes with a 5000 mAh battery and it features 33W fast charging, this can charge the handset from 0 to 100 percent in just 60 minutes. The device also comes with a range of high-end cameras.

On the back of the handset, there is a 50-megapixel main camera for photos and videos, this is paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. On the front of the device, there is a 16-megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and taking Selfies.

The new Redmi Note 11T 5G will come in a choice of three colors, Matte Black, Stardust White, and Aquamarine Blue and it will start at INR 16,99 which is about $226.

Source GSM Arena

