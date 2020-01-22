Redmi K30 Pro with Snapdragon 865 gets benchmarked

Redmi are getting ready to launch a new version of their K30 smartphone, the Redmi K30 Pro and the handset has recently been benchmarked.

The new Redmi K30 Pro was recently spotted on Geekbench and the listing revealed that the handset will come with the a new Snapdragon 865 mobile processor.

The device is also listed with 8GB of RAM and it is running Android 10, the rest of the specifications are expected to be similar to the K30.

The handset could come with the same cameras which include a 64 megapixel camera, an 8 megapixel camera, a 5 megapixel camera and a 2 megapixel camera. On the front of the device there is dual cameras, one with a 2 megapixel sensor, the other with a 20 megapixel sensor.

As soon as we get some more information on the device, including a full list of specifications and some photos of the handset, we will let you guys know.

Source GSM Arena

